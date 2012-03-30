 Gå til innhold
Composing local feeds

Av Gustav-Erik Blaalid
Scientists and commercial companies from Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden are cooperating on surveying natural resources such as seaweed, mussels and microalgae; unexploited marine resources that they hope can be brought into use as raw materials for fish feed.

“I believe that this has great potential,” says NIFES scientist Ann Cecilie Hansen in a press release, who will be studying the nutrient content and possible traces of environmental toxins in these raw materials, which will be the first and a decisive stage of the research project.

